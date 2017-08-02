Spencerport FCU manager named 2017 Outstanding Professional
Spencerport Federal Credit Union manager Nancy Bodhorn was named New York Credit Union Association’s 2017 Outstanding Professional during its 100th anniversary convention at The Sagamore in Bolton Landing.
Bodhorn joined SFCU in 2003. She was named manager in 2006. Under her leadership, the credit union has grown to 4,000 members, and increased its assets by $12.5 million, an 80 percent improvement.
She was responsible for overseeing the 2014-15 addition and renovation project at SFCU.
Greece resident receives international nursing award
Elizabeth Duxbury, of Greece, is the 2017 recipient of the Marie Hippensteel Lingeman Award for excellence in nursing practice by Sigma Theta Tau International.
Duxbury, a clinical nurse specialist, is vice president of Upsilon Upsilon, Keuka College’s division of STTI. She was nominated by two colleagues at Rochester General Hospital. She also instructs nurses.
STTI is a global honor society for nurses with more than 150,000 members in 90 countries. The award is given every two years. Duxbury will be recognized during its international conference scheduled for late October in Indianapolis.