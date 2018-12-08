The former Tom's Mobil building may come down next year and the property it sits on will be cleaned up.

CANANDAIGUA — As expected, Canandaigua City Council has given the OK to set in motion a process for demolishing the former Tom’s Mobil building at the corner of South Main and Saltonstall streets.

The city and New York State Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation Fund have reached agreement on a cleanup of the property.

The state fund would be responsible for the $350,000 cost of cleaning up the contaminated 20,700-square-foot site, while the city is on the hook for the up to $60,000 demolition cost.

Taxes have not been paid on the property since 2011, but city officials have been reluctant to take over the property because of the cost of the cleanup.

Councilmember Jim Terwilliger said Thursday night the city has been between a rock and a hard place for years. Council voted unanimously Thursday night to authorize the agreement with the state fund.

“This is a really big deal,” Terwilliger said.

Councilmember Robert O’Brien said the city’s costs will be recouped when a “shipshape, shovel-ready” business puts the property back on the tax roll.

“I’m looking forward to that day,” O’Brien said.

City Manager John Goodwin, who has called the property in its previous and current condition as a "blight," said whatever operation goes there will have to be a continuation of the downtown aesthetic and provide a cohesive transition to Canandaigua Lake.

The demolition may happen sometime next year.

Councilmember Stephen Uebbing commended city staff for their perseverance. Several attempts to obtain grants and a potential developer were unsuccessful in recent years.

“They made it happen through their hard work and diligence,” Uebbing said.