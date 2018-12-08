Puppet show helps children learn about the benefits of fruits and vegetables.

BLOOMFIELD - Jack Haley has been with the Daily Messenger for 19 years, starting as a staff photographer. He is currently in the position of senior photographer. He is an FAA Certified Commercial UAS Pilot and is a member of the East Avon Fire Department, where he drives trucks and is the public information officer. He is married to his wife, Laurie; their children, Roxanne and Zack, are now grown and out of the house. The Haleys stay busy with a pair of Carin terriers named Nova and Milo. Jack loves shooting sports and is a former football coach at Avon as well as a former football and lacrosse referee. You can find more of Jack’s deer photos and video footage in a gallery at mpnnow.com, and follow Jack on Twitter and Intstagram at @jackhaley42.