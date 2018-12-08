Who expects reasoned argument when you’re up against the Daily Messenger Editorial Board, or whomever it decides to feature with some no-name writer to skewer Trump or his policies?

Case in point is the Twilight Zone fairy tale of GM CEO Mary Berra’s woes of shutting down three factories in mid-America, due to, of course, the resultant effects of Trump’s signature blunt force economic policies. Yes! The media’s interpretation of America’s resurgent growth. MAGA. (Editorial, Dec. 4 edition, originally from The Washington Post)

There are so many errors and omissions in this editorial that I will just supply an asterisk where needed, starting from the oldest lie and working forward to 2018.

* GM repaid its $49.5 billion bailout by Obama. False. Obama forgave the bailout loan all the while screwing the bondholders out of $29 billion. And the unions were the recipients of the taxpayer funds. These subsidies to UAW compensation cost taxpayers $30 billion — more than the government spends each year on foreign aid or on extended unemployment insurance benefits. They account for the entire net taxpayer losses in the bailout!

* Deriding Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum as mean-spirited and heavy-handed. The editorial fails to mention that NAFTA is solely responsible for gutting these two manufacturing areas out of existence in America more than 15 years ago. Trumps policies have enabled the resurgent growth of 80,000 returning jobs. Critics at the time warned tariffs would hurt consumers, but they have been a boon to the U.S. worker.

There can be no better way to make America — and American manufacturing — great again than to start to rebuild those communities of America most harmed by globalization. These new facilities will stand as testimony to the success of MAGA ... tough trade actions, smart tax policies and targeted worker-training programs.

No president has done more to defend the American manufacturing base from unfair trade practices than Donald J. Trump. What may surprise even his critics is that no president — since Lyndon B. Johnson declared a “war on poverty” — has done more to lift the prospects of low- and moderate-income families than President Trump.

* GM cries that the plants being closed build passenger sedans, which they say are less profitable. False. How is it that the rest of the world is still finding this market segment a money maker? How is it that GM didn’t close any plants in China or Mexico? This all points to years of mismanagement at GM and using this political timing to blame Trump for their failings. Also hurt are union workers who will lose their pensions. To further stir the pot, how many people know that Mary Berra was under heavy consideration for Hillary Clinton’s vice president running mate?

In today’s media world, where facts mean nothing in absence of any context-and-perspective, all because two generations of inbreeding have now matured without the slightest awareness in what is called history. Journalism is just another method for deceiving the masses, the hoi polloi — lies cleverly wrapped in covers of truth.

The perpetrators of these machinations typically have deceived themselves with mechanisms of incompetent arrogance — they believe themselves capable of creating a better world, if only everyone else would fall in line, bowing to the religions of socialism, global warming, big government knows best, globalization and identity politics. Every media article featuring the above subjects is riddled with lies and misinformation.

And thus springs tyranny — that great evil. The objective has such great importance that the evil means to achieve it should be embraced — after all, we know better how others should live.

When good gives way to “by any means necessary” then the line has been crossed — and the domain of evil has been awakened. The deceivers are, therefore, evil — clothed in garments of self-righteousness.

Coming to you every day ... by way of the media.

Joe O’Mara is a Farmington resident.