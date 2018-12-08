Over the past, nearly two decades of working with New York farmers at the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, I have had the opportunity and pleasure of working with a variety of political representatives, from political appointees, to state representatives, to federal legislators. At NYCAMH, we work to identify prominent, agricultural-related health and safety issues, collaborating with agricultural businesses and communities to identify cost-effective, convenient solutions to these issues. Political representatives have been important partners in these efforts and I have often been impressed with the responsiveness of New York’s state and federal legislators when it comes to addressing work-related health and safety concerns.

Over the past year, however, I have had the distinct pleasure of meeting and working with a number of staffers from Sen. Helming’s office. Sen. Helming represents the 54th Senate District, a region of New York that encompasses Seneca and Wayne counties, as well as a portion of several adjoining counties. Over the past 12 months, my interactions with Sen. Helming and her staff have been so overwhelmingly positive, that I recently felt compelled to let others know of her and her staff’s relentless dedication to the farm community.

I initially became acquainted with Sen. Helming’s staff in relation to her efforts to address the issue of Lyme disease in the agricultural community. In our line of work, we are typically identifying issues and tracking legislators down to alert them of the need to mobilize resources. Given this, I was both surprised and considerably impressed that Senator Helming’s staff was: one, well aware of the issues surrounding Lyme Disease; two, already researching and partnering with a number of medical and industry groups to develop solutions; and three, had already developed resources that they were seeking to share with the New York farm community. In my many years of service to the farm community, I have never seen such a proactive and engaged response from a political office.

Sen. Helming’s office has continued to connect with us over the past 12 months on a variety of issues that have impacted farmers in their district and the list is long. Barn fires, toxic stress in the dairy community, tractor safety — they have all been on Sen. Helming’s radar, while her staff have continued to doggedly explore every option and opportunity at their disposal to develop solutions for farmers. Her staff appear to be everywhere, and it is hard to find an agricultural meeting, event or discussion, where they are not in attendance.

In an era when political dysfunction, gridlock and polarization appear to be a more popular topic of conversation than the weather, it is hopefully nice to know that there are representatives out there who are truly dedicated to the welfare of their communities. Sen. Helming and her staff serve as a remarkable example of community engagement, and I am truly grateful to know that they are out there serving farmers to the very best of their ability.

Julie Sorensen is the director of New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health.