A CHEER … to all those who helped the Friends of the South Farmington Cemetery Association raise enough money so that every veteran buried in the historic cemetery has a wreath for the Christmas season. Volunteers — and some will be needed — are expected to place the 75 wreaths on the graves next Saturday.

A CHEER … to Bob Mincer, who is new economic development asset manager for Ontario County. He can also add “hero of the day” to his resume. According to county officials, a pilot of a Falcon jet was picking up a medical passenger headed for Boston for treatment last month at the Canandaigua Airport. In the process, the pilot nearly wedged the plane between the fuel farm and a T-hangar, but Mincer raced out to stop the pilot — just in time. The tip of the wing was within an inch of a hangar door when stopped, county officials said. Mincer and staff at the airport were able to pull the plane backward and no damage was reported. The patient arrived without incident.

A CHEER … to Ken Deland, Maverick Coryell, Lucas Smith, Robert Taylor, Hunter MacCammon, and Jacob Wright, Scouts in Troop 59 in Clifton Springs, for working or having worked to make their community a better place. Troop committee Chairman Jim Conners said there is no push for the Scouts to perform Eagle Scout projects, but noted this is just a good group that is motivated and support each other. That sounds like an excellent combination of traits that demonstrate their leadership and willingness to work hard to accomplish an important goal.

A CHEER ... to all those who helped make the Wood Library's Pursapalooza event Nov. 30 a success. The purse and jewelry sale, along with raffles and silent auction, raised $13,500, according to Jenny Goodemote, the library's executive director. The proceeds are put to good use, benefitting the library's adult programs such as lectures, classes and author visits.

A CHEER ... to Elizabeth Cowley, who's responsible for what's become a community tradition in Naples, the Naples Gingerbread Village. This particular feast for the eyes, in which participants submit their own gingerbread houses made to resemble aspects of the Naples community, will go on exhibit Saturday, Dec. 8, at Morgan Hose Building, 18 Mill St., with a grand opening from 5:05 to 8:30 p.m.; the exhibit, themed "Windows to the World" will continue noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 9, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 12, and 2-6 p.m. Dec. 15. Cowley models the event after a similar, but much larger scale, gingerbread house display in her native Bergen, Norway. This season is all about traditions, native and transplanted, and cheers to Cowley for bringing one here.