More charges possible against students accused of vandalizing Frederick Douglass statue

UPDATE: Two St. John Fisher football players who are accused of attempting to steal a Frederick Douglass may face more charges. John Boedicker, 20, and Charlie Milks, 21, were both suspended from the school on Monday, the same day they were arraigned in Rochester City Court.

Rochester Police said more charges are possible against two St. John Fisher College students who admitted to vandalizing and trying to steal a statue of abolitionist icon Frederick Douglass.

John Boedicker, 20, and Charlie Milks, 21, were both suspended from the school on Monday, the same day they were arraigned in Rochester City Court.

The two were charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief but Rochester Police reported investigators had been discussing the charges with the Monroe County District Attorney's Office and explained that more severe charges for the vandalism are possible, as were possible hate crime charges.

For instance, while the formal complaint listed the cost of the damage to the statue at $250, officials described that number as merely a placeholder in the documentation pending a more precise estimation of the damages.

Members of the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commemorating Committee said the damage was vastly more than that. They looked forward to getting the statue back in the next few days to evaluate its condition and its future. They did promise to install a replacement statue within a few days.

"Not only is it a monetary thing, because I don't want any money," insisted committee supporter Michele Daniels, who helped finance that particular statue and unveiled it herself. "I hope they are made to volunteer, to create, to recreate that statue. I want them to stand around and help the people who love and care about Frederick Douglass and his legacy."

In messages to our news partner, News10NBC, Boedecker and Milks admitted to the vandalism and asked for forgiveness.

The two said they were drunk when they took the statue on Tracy Street early Sunday morning. They claim that they were heading home from the bar when they got a "bad idea" to take the statue.

A statement from St. John Fisher College on Monday afternoon announced that the two had been suspended from school.

It said, "We have taken the strongest possible action available to us at this time."

Further action, it said, would await a student conduct hearing.

The statement went on to say, "The administration will cooperate fully with members of the law enforcement community."

In her own statement Monday afternoon, Mayor Lovely Warren called the incident "a sad event that demonstrates remarkable disrespect for the citizens of Rochester, especially those who have worked so hard to celebrate the legacy of Douglass during the 200th anniversary of his birth."

Milks, a member of St. John Fisher's football team, is due back in court on Jan. 3. Boedicker is due back in court on Jan. 9.

A pair of St. John Fisher football players who are accused of attempting to steal a Tracy Street Frederick Douglass statue are asking for forgiveness.

John Boedicker, 20, of Endicott and Charles Milks, 21, of Kenmore, both football players at St. John Fisher, have been charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

In a statement to our news partner, News10NBC, Boedicker says:

"I would like to comment that there is nothing racially motivated about this. Me and my friend were really that stupid and intoxicated, did not think our actions through. I see why it appears as racial but I can assure you we said nothing racial on scene, not sure how that started. We actually had no idea who the statue was of when it was forced down, genuinely a stupid mistake.

Getting a lot of hate from the black community and I have no disrespect towards them. I am the opposite of racist and I really hope people know that. I see why they are upset and I’m going to respond to everyone with respect explaining myself and my dumb actions."

Adding to that sentiment, Milks told News10NBC:

"Me and my friend were just drunk. This was not racially motivated we had no idea who the statue even was, we were just two idiots walking home from the bar that had a bad idea, I’m sorry for my actions and want to apologize and I’ve already reached to the original artist of the sculptor to talk."

The 21-year-old would continue to say, "I would just like to say we were blindsided by these racial allegations as we only found this out when reading the article this evening, there was no mention of it all during processing and this is all a big drunken misunderstanding."

The incident occurred early Sunday at the intersection of Alexander and Tracy Street. The statue is now in police custody after getting damaged during the theft.

In response to the incident, St. John Fisher President Gerald Rooney released the following statement:

"The College learned earlier this evening through various media reports that Fisher students were allegedly involved in vandalism of a statue honoring the legacy of Frederick Douglass in the City of Rochester. This behavior goes against who we are and who we strive to be. We share the outrage that members of the Rochester community feel about this incident. St. John Fisher College expects all members of our campus community to conduct themselves at all times in a manner that is consistent with the values articulated in our mission statement and in the Fisher Creed. Those who engage in behavior that may violate these standards are held accountable through our appropriate internal processes. I want to assure our campus community and the community at large that respect, open-mindedness, and integrity are of the utmost importance to the College, and we pledge to continue to demonstrate our commitment to these values to all members of the greater Rochester community and our own campus community. Given this reported incident, we recognize the need to redouble our efforts to promote these values and expectations and continue to educate our campus community around issues of diversity and race. St. John Fisher College has always cooperated fully with members of the law enforcement community, and will do so in addressing this matter."

This year was a year-long celebration of the bicentennial of the birth of the famous abolitionist.

Douglass lived here in Rochester and is buried at Mount Hope Cemetery.