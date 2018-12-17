The American Red Cross needs blood and platelet donors to make an appointment to give, and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.

A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. Severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply.

Those who come in to donate blood from Dec. 20 through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org for information.