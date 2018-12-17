Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism promotion agency for Ontario County, is offering an overnight package in Geneva, valid on Dec. 30.

The package includes two ticket sets to “Smiles of a Summer Night” and “A Little Night Music” at the Smith Opera House, a one-night stay for two at the Geneva Ramada Lakefront, a voucher for one free appetizer and 50 percent off the first round of drinks at participating restaurants, 10 percent off any wine purchase at Billsboro Winery, and an in-room bottle of sparkling wine.

Call 585-394-3915 or 877-386-4669, or visit bit.ly/2PJHnOz for information.