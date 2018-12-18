The Western and Central New York Regions of American Red Cross were recognized at the December meeting of the Monroe County Legislature by Legislature President Joe Carbone and County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo.
American Red Cross was recognized for the lifesaving services that it provides throughout the community. While the American Red Cross is known for its blood services, it also provides other lifesaving services, including disaster relief and disaster services, service to the armed forces and home fire services.
American Red Cross recognized by Monroe County Legislature
