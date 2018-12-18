Geva Theatre Center, 75 Woodbury Blvd., Rochester, will continue its 46th season with the world premiere of “Hard Cell” by Brent Askari on Jan. 8-Feb. 3.

Directed by Skip Greer, this comedy of errors and mistaken identity follows college professor Nick Abtahi as he finds himself lost in a small Midwestern town and unwelcome by its locals.

“Hard Cell” stars Jennifer Cody, Sean Patrick Doyle, Vanessa Morosco, Patrick Noonan and Nuah Ozryel. The creative team includes dramaturges Becca Poccia Hays and Jenni Werner, scenic designer Robert Koharchik, lighting designer Derek Madonia, costume designer Christine Pascual and sound designer Dan Roach.

Tickets start at $25. Call 585-232-4382 or visit gevatheatre.org for information.