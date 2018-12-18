Providence Housing Development Corp. announced the opening of Durand Senior Apartments, a new affordable housing development for seniors age 55-plus, located at 4225 and 4250 Culver Road, Rochester.

Durand Senior Apartments features 65 one- and five two-bedroom apartments. The apartments replace vacant church lots next to St. Salome Apartments, another senior property developed and managed by Providence Housing, and at the former location of Durand United Church of Christ. The premises also house St. Ann’s Adult Day Service at Durand, which will provide medical and social adult day care services to the community at large that will be open in mid-January.

“The aging population in Rochester is growing, especially here in Irondequoit,” said Mark Greisberger, executive director for Providence Housing. “We are thrilled to provide up to 70 seniors with safe, affordable new housing at Durand Senior Apartments just in time for the holidays. Our residents will kick off the new year in a new home, and in a great neighborhood and town that provides numerous services for seniors!”

Durand Senior Apartments offers seven fully wheelchair accessible units, three units for hearing/visually impaired, and all apartments are handicap visitable or adaptable. Apartments come with a fully equipped kitchen, including Energy Star appliances, a spacious living/dining area, central air conditioning, individually controlled heat and electric, off-street parking, emergency call system, intercom entry and elevator access. There are also laundry facilities on each floor, a community room and an outdoor courtyard.

Visit providencehousing.org/housing/durand-senior-apartments for more information.