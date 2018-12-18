This letter is about the ongoing hypocrisy coming from Democrats, leftists and other regressives. First, a disclaimer: while I believe most of President Donald Trump’s policies are correct, I find most of his tweets to be obnoxious and sometimes just plain dumb. I find the opposition to be just as bad, if not worse. They call his supporters and anyone who agrees with him or oppose their views as bigots, racists, deplorable, traitors, extremists, Nazis, fascists and any number of phobics.

They claim Trump and Republicans have divided this country. No, it's Obama, Clintons and themselves who have divided us and are totally responsible the the rise of someone like Mr. Trump.

During the midterms, Democrats promised to fix “Obamacare,” secure Medicare and Social Security. When questioned about border security, they changed the subject. Not interested in fixing immigration laws. Some want to eliminate ICE and open the border to anyone. I think we should allow all the caravan people in, no questions asked. The catch is, they would be confined to the sanctuary state of California. They would be responsible for their welfare or any criminal activity.

Across the nation, House Democrats who won election are saying democracy has returned in view of the record turnout of voters. Where they lost democracy is under threat, because of voter suppression and fraud. Fraud, is that not what Trump bellows and the regressives sneer, claiming it is unfounded?

Now that Democrats have taken the House, their only thought is thwarting Trump with investigation and impeachment. Rep. Maxine Waters once said Trump should be impeached, because he had conspired with Putin, who invaded Korea. Say what? Really makes you feel safe with people like that in leadership positions.

On a local basis, things are just as bad. After the 2016 presidential election, local law professor Richard Hermann declared it illegal, because Hillary Clinton received more of the popular votes than Mr. Trump, while he received more electoral votes. I suggest he read Article 11, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, plus Bill Thompson’s Daily Messenger article, 11/27/18, about the Electoral College system, which has been the law of the land for 200-plus years. A system flaw is in most states, including New York, it's winner take all. In NY, Ms. Clinton received 59 percent of the popular vote, getting all 29 electoral votes. Mr. Trump and others received 41 percent. End result: nearly 3 million voters were disenfranchised. Will Democrats in NY fix this flaw? Not likely. Mr. Hermann never mentioned that Bill Clinton never received 50 percent of the popular vote in either elections.

On impeachment of Trump, Mr. Hermann once wrote that it would impossible as long Republicans were in control of the Senate. His suggestion was that since President Trump is commander-in-chief of the armed forces, the joint chiefs of staff could remove him by court martial. A military coup d'etat? Is this the kind of nonsense being taught in law school today? Mr. Hermann should join the Maxine Waters School of Political Thought.

One of the ongoing regressive themes is that, under Trump and Republicans, freedom of the press and free speech is in danger. In spite of Trump’s bellow of “fake news,” there is no end of anti-Trump books, newspaper articles or TV pundits. Trump tried to remove a CNN reporter and failed. Mr. Obama removed an entire news network: Fox News. Backed down after other networks protested. For the rest of his administration, he continued to condemn them and other news organizations that criticized him. Free speech is definitely under attack on university campuses across the nation. No conservative speakers are allowed because of student riots, burning and looting. Yes, I said that right, burning and looting. Most of these protesters don’t know what the dumbest Viking knows, its loot then burn. Conservative professors and student groups are rare as wings on a pig. Indeed, our Gov. Cuomo has said there is no place in NY for extreme conservative thought. Extreme meaning no thought but his allowed.

If regressives are going to look for voter fraud in other states, then we should look at voter fraud in New York. Gov. Cuomo made instant voters out of 20,000-plus felons. Not just minor criminals, but also hard-core ones. A NY driver’s license can now be used as identification for voter registration. The governor wants to give driver’s licenses to immigrants, legal and illegal, plus he has issued a decree that prohibits police and other officials from asking about citizenship status. It won’t change the outcome, but it would be interesting to know how many felons or immigrants voted in the midterms.

Now that Democrats are in total control of the NY government, the repression of freedom and rampant corruption will continue full bore. Corruption? Just look at the record, too much to relate all here. Most recent are twice-convicted leaders Sheldon Silver (D) and Dean Skelos (R), Gov. Cuomo’s two amigos who helped him on the unSafe Act. There has to be something illegal about a midnight passage of a law with no debate and the connivance oe two criminals. Gov. Cuomo has called the NRA extremists — he loves that word — and says they are bad people. This dismisses 6 million members nationwide and 29,000 New Yorkers. Any pretense of Second Amendment rights in this state are gone. His two closest aides: “brother” Joe Percoco (bribery) and Alain Kaloyeros (bid-rigging). The governor claims he was unaware of any of this. If he was a Republican, professors Payne, Hermann and other regressives would be yelling, “liar, liar, pants on fire.”

More local hypocrisy in big headline in DM, 1/6/18: “For day, a kinder and gentler nation.” Turn to the editorial page, there you find an anti-Trump cartoon and the usual vicious anti-Trump/Republican drivel from Mr. Hermann. Not to be outdone, monument destroyer Payne’s DM 12/13/18 essay praises George H.W. Bush’s legacy, then tries to take down his “monument.” Even in death, regressives can’t let go. Finally, since Democrats have complete control of NY, it’s time to change its name. My suggestion: People’s Democratic Republic with beloved IL Duce Andrew Corrzione. Dio ci salvi tutti, nessun altro lo fara.

Richard Blakesley is a Bloomfield resident.