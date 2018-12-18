Ultimate Smile Dental recently celebrated the grand opening of its office at 7181 state Route 96 in Victor.

Ricardo Huerta-Andrade and his staff relocated the practice from Pittsford to a building that formerly housed a spa. Huerta-Andrade said he wanted to keep that kind of atmosphere in the office.

“Going to the dentist can be very stressful,” he said. “I want people to walk in these doors and feel relaxed.”

Ultimate Smile Dental specializes in all dental practices, especially geriatric dentistry. Call (585) 924-4050 for information.