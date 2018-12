The Victor Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its Women of Excellence Award through Jan. 15.

The winners will be announced at a dinner on March 20 at Ravenwood Golf Course in Victor. Visit bit.ly/2A3LekP to download the nomination form.

Nominations can be emailed to pat@victorchamber.com or mailed to the Victor Chamber of Commerce, 33 W. Main St., Victor, New York, 14564.