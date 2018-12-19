A Rochester man is charged with burglarizing a Victor home after a police chase ended with him crashing his vehicle near Fairport High School.

Sam Sides Jr., 44, of 201 Mohawk St., Rochester, Tuesday was charged with second-degree burglary following the report of a burglary on Gillis Road in Victor. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a resident there was home and witnessed an unknown male enter the house through the front door. She hid in the bathroom and called 911. A nearby sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene and found the suspect loading the victim’s property into the back of his vehicle, deputies said. The suspect fled in his vehicle, and the deputy pursued him north on County Road 9 into Fairport.

Sides eventually crashed on Ayrault Road, in front of Fairport High School, after striking two other vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office. (No injuries were reported.) He was taken into custody and transported to the Ontario County Jail. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on no bail due to two prior felony convictions.

During the crash investigation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office learned that a second suspect — a white male wearing blue jeans and a tan coat — may have fled on foot from the scene. A tip led deputies to the Green Road area of Farmington, which was searched by multiple deputies, two sheriff’s K-9s and a state police helicopter.

As of Tuesday night, the suspect suspect has not been apprehended. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Investigator Martin of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office at 585-394-4560.