New Yorkers are urged to check their Christmas trees for the Spotted Lanternfly

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is urging action to head off a nasty Christmas present that could show up — not under the tree, but in it.

The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive bug from Asia which has been wreaking havoc on trees in Pennsylvania.

It can affect oak trees, maple trees and pine trees but also grapes, apples and cherries, and it could be hitching its way into New York.

On Sunday, Schumer called on the U.S. Department of Agriculture to commit the resources and dollars needed to stop the bugs from spreading.

New York's senior senator urges action against this so-called Christmas tree bug.

"With most of these invasive species, a stitch in time saves nine," Schumer said. "If we get to work on it early, we could stop it from coming here again. Christmas season is a time to pay attention to them, but this has to be a year-round fight."

Schumer pointed out that the bugs hadn't been seen in New York before 2014 and now they've turned up in Albany and on Long Island.

The state is asking to hear from anyone who's seen any sign of the Spotted Lanternfly or its eggs. Send information to spottedlanternfly@dec.ny.gov.