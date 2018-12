Managers will discuss what their garden site has to offer during the Geneva Community Garden Fair from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at Geneva Housing Authority, 41 Lewis St.

Attendees can sign up for a garden bed, and collect fact sheets on vegetable and flower growing. Steve Reiners from Cornell AgriTech will present “Vegetable Gardening 101” at the free event.

Call 315-781-4382 or email smeyer@hws.edu for information.