The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ontario County, 480 N. Main St., Canandaigua, will offer a beginner maple producer workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15.

Stephen Childs from the Cornell University Department of Natural Resources will cover various aspects of maple syrup production, including tree identification and health, tapping, sap collection and handling, boiling, energy efficiency, finishing and grading syrup, canning, marketing, and regulations.

Registration costs $10 per family. Call 585-394-3977 for information, or email nea8@cornell.edu with name, address and phone number.