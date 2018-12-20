A benefit concert on Jan. 13 will feature tenor Jonathan Rhodes and other William Warfield Scholarship recipients at 4 p.m. in Kilbourn Hall at the Eastman School of Music, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester.

The program will feature performances by Rhodes, vocalist/dancer Thomas Warfield with violist Joseph Hagen and pianist Jade Fung, FuturPointe Dance, the Male Chorus from Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, flautist Jashanti Henry, and guest vocalists Marcus Jefferson, Alexis Peart and Travon Walker.

The concert will honor the late Paul Burgett, former board member of the William Warfield Scholarship Fund. Visit williamwarfield.org for information.