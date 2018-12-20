Betsy DeVos, education secretary, is an investor in for-profit schools and has reassigned members of an investigation team looking into fraudulent activities at for-profits schools. Schools with records of taking money from students without providing useful education.

Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development secretary, allowed his son help organize an official event and invite potential clients of his business.

Elaine Chao, secretary of transportation, used interviews to help her father’s shipping business.

The Constitution gives Congress the power to investigate these corrupt practices. Our indicted congressman is on the Oversight and Investigation Committee, and has refused to exercise his constitutional authority. He, and his Republican cohorts, are tacitly allowing the most corrupt administration of our lifetime.

William Fine

Brockport