The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting entries for the 2019 induction ceremony poster until Jan. 31.

The winning design, selected by the board of directors, will be used to promote the April 28 ceremony, to be held at the Eastman Theatre.

Artists of all ages and skill levels are eligible to enter the contest. Suggested themes include Rochester and music. All entries must be original creations and should be visually suitable for various poster sizes.

The winner will receive $300 and two tickets to the ceremony. The second- and third-place winners will receive cash prizes. Visit rochestermusic.org for information.