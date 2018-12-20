The 2019 New York State Maple Conference will move to the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Jan. 4-5 after 19 years in Verona.

Conference registration will open at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 4. The trade show will start at 4:30 p.m., with maple workshops running from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The live maple equipment auction is set for 6 p.m. Workshops on Jan. 5 will start at 9 a.m.

Overnight accommodations are available at the Clarion Inn, 100 Farrell Road, Syracuse, for $65.99 per night. Request rooms under “maple block.” Call 315-547-8700 for reservations.

Email kschiebel@tds.net or visit nysmaple.com for information.