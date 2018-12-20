A former priest will not face any criminal charges following an investigation into alleged misconduct, Brighton Police announced Thursday.

Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson says authorities received a report in September from a man who said he was subjected to unwanted contact by Father Erick Viloria in 2013, when the alleged victim was 23 years old.

Viloria is one of two priests that the Diocese of Rochester removed from public ministry earlier this month following an investigation into allegations of misconduct. The diocese found that Viloria, who served at Our Lady of Peace parish in Geneva, inappropriately used social media with an adult.

During Brighton Police's investigation, it was determined the conduct was criminal in nature. However, investigators and the Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley determined that due to the date of the alleged incident and the date that it was reported to the Brighton Police were outside of the statute of limitations. Therefore, the incident cannot be criminally prosecuted.

The alleged incident was originally reported to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, Henderson said. A representative from the diocese advised the alleged victim to contact the Brighton Police, as the incident was alleged to have occurred on church property in the Town of Brighton.

Henderson said staff from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has cooperated fully with the investigation.