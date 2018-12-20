The Thomas Titan varsity ice hockey team is involved in many service projects this season that support different organizations in its community.

The first example was when they opened up their season over Thanksgiving weekend in a game at RIT versus Victor, a team in Section Five Hockey. Thomas lost the game 5-3. The fans in attendance were asked to bring a new stuffed animal teddy bear to the game and to throw them out on the ice after the first goal, no matter who scored it. The game collected over 100 new teddy bears that will be delivered to Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Another game that helped raise awareness and funds for a cause was a matchup with cross-town rival Webster Schroeder on Dec. 1. The game was hosted by Webster Schroeder, and their players had each done a project of a different Mental Awareness subject. Their projects were on display for all in attendance to read and be educated on these health issues and how they can help in the support to cure those in need. The game was played in honor of an organization called NAMI, The National Alliance on Mental Illness. Funds were raised to support the amazing things the organization does for our community here in Rochester.

This year will mark the Thomas Titan’s seventh annual event called the “Honor our Heroes” game, and would like to fill up the stands of our arena, and give back to the men and women who have protected all every day.

On Jan. 5, the team and their families will host the “Thomas Titan Showcase” in which three high school hockey games are played at the Webster Ice Arena, 865 Publishers Parkway, and proceeds and donations from the games go to the American Cancer Society. This event started over a decade ago to honor the team’s first booster club president, Bob Smith, who passed away from cancer, and who was dedicated to hockey for the team and the many he coached in the Rochester area. The final game of the day is the cross-town rivalry game of Webster Thomas vs. Webster Schroeder. Game time will be 5 p.m.