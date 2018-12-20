The Walden Project — New York is a tuition-based educational program in Naples for high school and gap-year students, based on Henry David Thoreau’s “Walden.”

Throughout the week, students meet outside for three days, and work on self-selected research projects and participate in service learning on the other days. This can include teaching English to refugees, building a canvas canoe, working with animals and direct Earth-saving work.

The school plans to partner with Cumming Nature Center for a syrup making and evaporator session.

Visit waldenprojectny.com for information.