Webster Public Library, 980 Ridge Road, recently announced its ongoing and upcoming programs. Call (585) 872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for more information or to register.

All ages

“Photographers in Our Midst”: The library is hosting a photography exhibit, “Photographers in our Midst,” through Dec. 30 in the main area of the library. The exhibit features the talent of Webster photographers. Stop in anytime the library is open to enjoy the images that have been captured by neighbors.

Adult programs

Lunchtime Book Discussion — “The Spectator Bird”: noon to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20. Join to read and discuss “The Spectator Bird” by Wallace Stegner. Feel free to bring lunch and eat as the group discusses this month’s title. Books will be available to check out at the Circulation Desk the month before the discussion.