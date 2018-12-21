The Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber of Commerce recently raised $3,000 through its Tour of Homes to support Make-A-Wish Rochester and children with critical illnesses.

The house tour, hosted by the Greater Churchville-Riga Chamber and Westside Community Federal Credit Union, showcased eight homes decorated for the holiday season.

Homeowners Joe Gibaud and Valerie Smith, Dickson and Joan Hawthorne, Dan and Nicole Hickey, Lisa and Mark Kolmer, Cory and Jennifer Romesser, Janie Suarez, Dave and Peggy Thompson, and John and Nancy Weyl opened their doors to more than 300 participants.

The homes were decked out with Santas, stars, snowmen, reindeer, sprigs of cinnamon and swags of greenery. Trees were dressed in flowers, icicles, garlands and ornaments.

Make-A-Wish Rochester granted over 80 wishes to local children in the past year. A wish serves as a catalyst for renewed strength and encouragement for the wish children and families. Wishes have proven physical and emotional benefits that can give these children a higher chance of survival. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

The average cost of a wish is approximately $10,000. Since Make-A-Wish does not receive federal or state funding, it relies on donations from individuals, special events, corporate and workplace giving, grants, school and community fundraisers, and planned giving.