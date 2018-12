Victor Hiking Trails will trek 5-6 miles of trails in the Harriet Hollister Spencer Recreation Area, 6775 Canadice Hill Road, Springwater, at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 12.

Hikers should bring cross-country skis, snowshoes or traction devices for their hiking boots, if there is snow. A group will meet at 9 a.m. to carpool from the rear parking lot of Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., to the trailhead.

Call 585-234-8226 or visit victorhikingtrails.org for information.