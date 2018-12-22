ROCHESTER — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office has indicted the 41-year-old man they say left the area with a 14-year-old girl prompting an Amber Alert.

Robert Gonzalez is charged with criminal sex act, use of a child in a sex act, both felonies, and sexual abuse.

He's accused of taking the young girl to New York City without permission from her mother.

According to state records, Gonzalez served nearly four years behind bars after being convicted in 1997 of criminal possession of a weapon at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, Kings County.

In 2003, he was convicted of attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance and served four years at Chateaugay Correctional Facility, Franklin County. In 2008, Gonzalez was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion in 2011.