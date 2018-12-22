A check for $22,000 was presented Friday to Community Support Center

CANANDAIGUA — The first annual Painted Pinky 5K Race was held Sept. 30 to support the Community Support Center and Partnership for Ontario County.

Here’s how successful this first-time event was — a check for $22,000 was presented Friday.

The Community Support Center is a program that provides free individual and group counseling in addition to wellness and exercise programming. A significant number of individuals involved in the program have been affected by substance use or the opioid epidemic.

The outpouring from the community for the race, which was held in honor of a community member who was known for her colorful nails and one black nail but lost her battle with addiction, was amazing, organizers said, as 379 registered to participate and 299 finished the race. Many participants painted their pinky nails black in her memory.

Local agencies donated time and sponsorship and numerous volunteers joined to assist.

Funds will be used to support and increase the services offered by the center, which provides free, short-term, solution-focused counseling to individuals across the county.

Additionally, the center provides a support group, Journey through Loss, which meets weekly. Most of the individuals who seek support from this group have been affected by the loss of a loved one resulting from the opioid epidemic or other substance use issues.

Lastly, the center also provides a multitude of wellness activities, focused on healthy lifestyles that can range from regular gatherings for hiking to learning about essential oils. A Facebook page lists all the scheduled activities and is updated regularly. The center has partnered with Canandaigua CrossFit to provide opportunities for individuals to engage in regular exercise and yoga.