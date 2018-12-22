I may have had breakfast with Santa just once. My recollection is vague but, if my memory serves me correctly, it was in the years following World War II at my grandfather’s American Legion post. It could have been breakfast, or it could have been nothing more than a jubilant Santa passing out thingamabobs and candy canes, beer and pretzels. I have an old photograph somewhere.

Whatever my experience, across America Santa has become synonymous with breakfast in December. For the little ones especially, breakfast with Santa must seem a modern-day miracle — as miraculous as such a thing can be — the venues as diverse as the season itself has become. How about waffles with Santa at the Detroit Zoo’s Wildlife Interpretive Gallery? Three children and one adult: $165. Are they kidding? I’ve bought cars for less. And by the way, what’s your interpretation of a waffle in the context of the Detroit Zoo? Do I detect a merry prank, a double entendre, risque and the slightest whiff of meadow muffin?

I don’t know how old the tradition of having breakfast with Santa is, but I’m gathering a few threads of evidence that point to that very first Christmas: Joseph, Mary and the shepherds huddled inside some neglected hovel, the “king of angels” swaddled and lying in a manger, livestock munching nearby on some sort of grain constituting a breakfast cereal, the straight-faced little muffin merchants as nonchalant in feeding as they are in evacuation — zoology 101.

December’s resurrection of Santa gives the faithful an opportunity to come out of whatever shell they’ve been hiding in the rest of the year, the urgency of the season presenting a perfect diversion. December is the time for extravagance in our faith, short of disturbing the peace. George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) running willy-nilly through downtown Bedford Falls, pounding on windows, shouting “Merry Christmas, everybody” at the top of his lungs is an example of a joyful heart coming awfully close to disturbing the peace.

Over the years, I’ve had a hand in a number of Nativity scenes — procured materials, built the stables, hung lighting, hunted straw, hunted keys to locked doors, hunted basement to basement for the holy family, all an attempt to share a greater joy. One, I remember. It was a live Nativity. The children had willingly come forward, animals were bused in. I can still hear the sound of Santa and his horse-drawn wagon coming down the street, shod hooves clumping against asphalt. It was early December. The air was cold, the evening overcast and dark. Snowflakes of unusual proportions fell in such profusion that it wasn’t hard to imagine a ticker tape parade. Just off the sidewalk, a polite distance from the curb, our stable stood unpretentious but pleasing and well lit. The children, topknot to toe, effervesced in the charm of old-world attire; animals toed the line. High overhead in a tree, Bethlehem’s 15-watt star brightly shined. It was perfect to the point of enchantment. I was hopeful, hopeful that Santa might stop in the street out front, come down and pay homage, humble himself, kneel before the Christ child — like wise men do. The wagon drew near. Before you knew it, it was directly in front of us, the children’s call for Santa soaring above the jingling of sleigh bells and the heavy clatter of Belgian hooves. But Santa apparently had other things on his mind, because the wagon passed right on by. Darkness and falling snow quickly swallowed up every child’s image of joy. My stomach soured. It was the one and only time that I wanted to give Santa a swift kick in the pants.

Frequently the object of ecclesiastic criticism, it’s my experience that Santa has delighted me more often than not. His indiscriminate charity toward children the world over has been nothing short of miraculous. How do you criticize benevolence? How do you rationalize kindness to others as anything less than selfless? Why, anyone with eyes can see that Santa’s appreciation of Christmas and children is more than mere thingamabobs and candy canes. And I’m talking about Classic Santa, not Wagon Santa, not the guy who deserved a kick in the pants.

