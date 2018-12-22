Undersheriff David Tillman and Linda Hudson, secretary to Sheriff Philip Povero, are retiring

HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Philip Povero isn’t the only one in the Sheriff’s Office who is calling it a career in 2018.

Undersheriff David C. Tillman and Povero’s confidential secretary, Linda A. Hudson, also are retiring this month.

Tillman was hired as a corrections officer in September 1978. After his appointment as police officer in 1979, he was promoted to sergeant and lieutenant before becoming undersheriff in February 2003.

Tillman, who officially retired earlier this month, has been praised for his work training police officers, emergency dispatchers, officers recently promoted to supervisors, and emergency vehicle operations.

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors recently commended Tillman for his years of service to both the Sheriff’s Office and residents of the county.

Povero praised Tillman for his work, but also for the personal touch he provided both he and fellow officers.

During the Sheriff’s Office’s recent holiday awards ceremony, Povero related a story about how he had an unexpected medical issue, requiring Tillman to lead the department.

“I never had to worry,” Povero said. “He was there to lead the team, and he got the job done.”

Povero said Tillman also kept in touch with him and his wife, which was important to the sheriff during his recovery. But Tillman also had the backs of the officers and staff in the Sheriff’s Office.

“That has been Dave’s approach to the whole job while he’s been undersheriff,” Povero said. “It’s not only what we do for the public and public safety. It’s so important to look out for each other and to protect each other. He was there for me and I’ll never, ever forget it.”

Hudson, who also was commended by the Board of Supervisors for her 24 years of work with the county, first came to the Sheriff’s Office from the landfill. She became Povero’s secretary on Nov. 19, 2012.

When he learned Hudson was set to transfer to his department, Povero said he was blessed.

“I said, ‘Here’s what I’ll do. I’ll give you a first-round draft pick and a player to be named later for Linda Hudson,’” Povero said during the holiday ceremony. “I could not have done it without her. She has been phenomenal. I can’t thank her enough for all that she has done. It’s just been great.”

Hudson returned the praise, saying, “It’s been an honor.”