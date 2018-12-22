The 15-year-old German shepherd retired from the K-9 Unit in 2012

HOPEWELL — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a retired member of the K-9 Unit.

Frenkie, a 15-year-old German shepherd that served as a partner with Deputy Patrick Fitzgerald, died recently.

According to Sheriff Philip Povero, Frenkie was imported from the Czech Republic in April 2006 and attended basic K-9 school in Onondaga County. She was state certified in patrol, tracking and narcotics detection, Povero said.

“Frenkie had a very successful career with multiple drug and money seizures and assisted with countless criminal arrests,” Povero said.

Her first track on the job resulted in the successful location of an emotionally disturbed person who had been missing for 12 hours, Povero recalled.

Frenkie retired in 2012 and lived the rest of her life with the Fitzgerald family. She enjoyed walks with them and sleeping close to them on the bed and snuggling up with them on couches, Povero said.

“Frenkie was a great asset to the Sheriff’s Office and we mourn her loss alongside the Fitzgerald family,” Povero said.