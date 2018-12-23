Ontario County Sheriff's deputies report a Farmington man illegally obtained $4,720 in public assistance.

Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say a Farmington man illegally obtained $4,720 in public assistance. Deputies arrested Raymond Wolfgram, 43, of Farmington on Friday and charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny.

According to deputies, Wolfgram had unreported family income for the period of Nov. 1, 2017 to Oct. 31, 2018 while on public assistance from Geneva Housing Authority. As a result of the unreported income, Wolfgram illegally obtained $4,720 during that period.

Wolfgram was issued an appearance ticket and released, He is to appear in Geneva Town Court at a later date.