Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Hilton

Kyle Pelkey, of Hilton, recently was recognized for attaining leadership milestones through the Leadership Education and Development program at SUNY Oneonta. To attain each level, students must meet a mix of programmatic and experiential leadership requirements. Pelkey, who is studying dietetics, attained the gold level.

Rochester

Joshua Beckles, of Rochester, was named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Bradley University in Illinois. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. Beckles majors in political science.