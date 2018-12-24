The Kelley School PTA recently collected winter clothing items for the Newark Food Closet.

The three-week clothing drive collected 102 items, including coats, snow pants, sweatshirts, hats, gloves, scarves, mittens, boots and socks.

PTA president Michele DeYulio delivered the items to Lisa Barrett and Becky Jandreau, co-chairs of the Newark Food Closet, located in the basement of Newark Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 301 E. Miller St.

“The Kelley School PTA is very happy we received so many donations and that they will help people in our community during the winter,” DeYulio said.

Barrett said these gently used and new donations will help keep many people safe and warm this winter season.

“We are so very appreciative of all that the Newark Central School District does for the Newark Food Closet,” she said.