The Kiwanis Club of Farmington-Victor recently held its annual Christmas party at Six50 Black Oven Cooking in Victor.

Attendees included past Govs. Bob Calabrese and Doreen Pellittieri, past Lt. Govs. Dave Jacobus and Peter Pellittieri, and Lt. Gov. Roger Awe., as well as Kiwanians from Canandaigua.

The party ended with the honoring of past President Leo Fisher, who received a Kiwanis New York District Brittany Award from Doreen Pellittieri. The award goes to club members who make a dedicated commitment to eradicating pediatric Lyme disease.

Fisher’s career in Kiwanis is marked by his service in nearly every event and service project. His tenure as president featured the growth of the club and a renewed commitment to service. He currently serves as club secretary.