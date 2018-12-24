Students and administrators from Newark Central School District served as bell-ringers at Walmart to support the 2018 Red Kettle Campaign organized by The Salvation Army.

Participating students included members of the Newark High School Choir, WNHS Broadcasting Club, NHS PLANT and the Kelley School Bucket Brigade.

Other ringers included Newark Education Center students who receive instruction through the Wayne-Finger Lakes Board of Cooperative Education Services in classrooms it leases from the school district in Newark Middle School and NHS.

Anne Rogers, a retired Lincoln School kindergarten teacher, served as the Red Kettle Campaign coordinator for a third year.

“Everyone from the NCSD and the NEC who were ringers made a significant contribution to this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, because they collectively covered so many hours of ringing,” she said. “The people in Newark — the givers — have been so generous responding with open hearts.”

Rogers said funds raised in Newark provide emergency assistance to local people in need, and are used to provide food, clothing, shelter, medical expenses, utilities, school supplies and disaster relief.

Red Kettle ringers raised over $11,000 in emergency assistance funds for Newark people in need last year.