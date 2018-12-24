Rochester soldiers complete National Guard training

Pvts. Krasny Gonzalez and Aguirre Torres, of Rochester, recently completed Army basic combat training and advanced individual training, and were welcomed to their units with the New York Army National Guard.

Gonzalez serves with the 102nd Military Police Battalion. Torres serves with the Company A (Distribution), 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

Both completed the National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program, which provides new recruits with training, lessons and skills to excel at their initial military training. They were welcomed to their units during a transition ceremony at the Patriot Way Armory in Rochester.

Local Scouts recognized by Greece Town Board

The Greece Town Board recently recognized Karlee Auld and Bailey Sykes for earning their Gold Award and Eagle Scout rank, respectively.

Auld worked on a project to create care packages for troops overseas and educate elementary children on the jobs that soldiers perform. She visited a fifth-grade classroom for several weeks, where the children were involved in writing letters and donating items for the care packages. Auld reached out to community organizations for more donations, and worked with her friends, relatives and co-workers to complete the project.

Sykes, of Troop 195, installed three cedar benches in the Natural Burial section of Ascension Garden Cemetery. This project took over 250 hours to complete. A butterfly release event was held to honor first responders on the day the benches were installed.