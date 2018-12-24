The Wayne-Finger Lakes Board of Cooperative Education Services selected Vicky Ramos as district superintendent, pending successful negotiations and formal appointment at the Jan. 7 board meeting. Ramos will start work at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES in April.

“My fellow board members and I appreciate how demanding the task of identifying our next district superintendent could have been without the assistance of so many individuals, and especially thank the community and our interview committees for their input throughout this rigorous search process,” said O.J. Sahler, board president. “We were very fortunate to have two exceptionally qualified finalists for the position, each of whom brought her own unique set of experiences and skills for our and your consideration. We ask everyone to join with us in welcoming Dr. Ramos, whom we feel will serve our BOCES well and continue our tradition of making success possible for all students and staff.”

“I am excited to work with the board and the dedicated staff of Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, many of whom I met during my visit,” Ramos said.

Ramos is superintendent of the Greater Amsterdam School District, which is located 30 miles northwest of Albany. She came to Greater Amsterdam in August 2016 from the Rochester City School District, where she served as an educator and administrator for 26 years.

Starting as a middle school Spanish teacher in 1989, she assumed directorship of the district’s foreign languages program before moving into administrative roles as assistant principal, academy director, principal and executive director.

Ramos holds a doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College. She received her master’s degree in liberal arts and Spanish, and her certificate of advanced study degree in educational administration from The College at Brockport. Ramos earned her bachelor’s degree in multilingual education at Florida State University. She started her education career as a high school Spanish teacher in New Jersey.

Jo Anne Antonacci, district superintendent of the Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES, served as search consultant for the Wayne-Finger Lakes board. Kevin MacDonald, district superintendent of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, assisted Antonacci during the search process.