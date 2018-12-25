A veteran is working hard to help the nonprofit that got his family off the street

After a veteran and his family were gifted a home, taking them off the street, the war hero is now returning the favor to the same organization that put a roof over his head.

Joshua Frey recently moved into his new Rochester home given to him by Operation Build Up.

“It's beautiful just being able to come home and relax,” said Frey. “It’s definitely home.”

The group, supported by veteran volunteers, fixes used cars that are then donated to fellow veterans in need of transportation. Last year, they repaired more than 30 cars and gave them to vets who had a hard time getting work or were at risk of even losing their current jobs because they didn't have cars.

But this year was the first time the organization donated a car and a home to Frey and his family of nine, which includes six children with his partner.

Now as Operation Build Up works to renovate a new space in Conesus for its mission, Frey and his partner have been investing long days and nights to help make it happen.

“For the last 72 hours, Julie and I have been there for about 60 of it,” Frey said earlier this week. “We've been putting up drywall, insulation.”

That volunteer work was planned to continue through Christmas Eve night and into Christmas Day.

“It was amazing — I didn't expect him to come here, and I made it a point to say 'look, you don't owe us anything,'” said Operation Build Up CEO Justin Cogswell.

But in the season of giving, and after receiving what feels like a second chance, Army veteran Frey couldn't think of any better way to spend the holidays.

“I told Justin he didn't just give us a house or car, he gave us a new family,” said Frey.

Operation Build Up is aiming to complete the renovations in Conesus by February and is looking for volunteers to help make it happen. For more information about how to help, visit https://www.operationbuildup.com.