Kelley School third-graders in long-term substitute Morgan D’Eredita’s class recently spoke with fourth-grade students in Romania via Skype.

Aaron Sweet, integration technology coach for Newark Central School District, facilitated the call by connecting a webcam with a projector, so students could see the Romanian class on the smart board.

It was Sweet who made Newark teachers aware of the opportunity to exchange Christmas cards and Skype with students in other parts of the world.

D’Eredita said her students enjoyed the hourlong conversation. To accommodate the seven-hour time difference, the fourth-graders in Romania came back to school at 4 p.m. to speak with the Kelley students at 9 a.m.

“I had shown them on a map where Romania is, and we learned about the time difference and that you would have to take about a 19-hour flight to get there,’’ D’Eredita said.

Newark students made Christmas cards a week before the Skype session that were sent to the class in Romania.

“The Skype session was an awesome experience,” D’Eredita said. “My students took turns asking questions, as did the Romanian students. We learned quite a few things from them. We asked them what their favorite game was and it happened to be ‘Fortnite,’ which is several of my students’ favorite as well.

“We asked them how they celebrate Christmas. They do so by caroling and decorating the Christmas tree, just like us. They have sarmale, or Romanian stuffed cabbage rolls, for Christmas. We also learned they have to wear uniforms to school and they do not get snow.”

The two classes sang “Jingle Bells” before the Romanian class sang a Christmas carol. Sweet said the Skype reception was decent and that both classes seemed to enjoy singing “Jingle Bells” together, despite a slight time delay.

“It was pretty cool,” he said. “The kids loved it.”

Sweet recently facilitated a Skype call for Jessica McNabb’s second-grade class at Perkins School with a combined second- and third-grade class in East Yorkshire, England.