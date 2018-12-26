Ontario County leaders advocated changes now signed into law that include storing sexual assault evidence up to 20 years

As 2018 winds to a close, a big win for sexual assault survivors and advocates arrives in the form of a Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

With unanimous support of lawmakers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week signed the bill that includes assurance that evidence will remain available for up to 20 years. Among other points, the bill of rights contains guarantees that survivors have access to information about the status of their evidence kit, which includes whether there was a match in the DNA database.

When the 2019 state budget passed this spring it provided for the extension of evidence storage from 30 days to 20 years. In Ontario County, victims’ advocates heralded the news during April as they also highlighted Child Abuse Prevention Month. Sarah Utter, Ontario County Victim/Witness Assistance Program coordinator, called the change “a tremendous step forward for victims.” She added that it can take years for a victim to be able to report the abuse as they process the trauma.

In talking about the effects of trauma, Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts said extending the time evidence must be preserved “gives us the opportunity for years and years to make sure our survivors are treated fairly.” Jennifer Brownell, program director for the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, mentioned the stretch of time it can take before a victim of abuse feels safe and it can be especially difficult when the victim is a child, she said.

Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero said that with the advance of DNA technology and arrests using such evidence, the new requirement adds another element to help law enforcement and victims.

“This offers additional protection to the victim and perhaps would prevent others from becoming victims of sexual assault due to DNA matches,” Povero said.

New York state is the third state in the nation to enact a Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights. The law should clear the backlog of untested rape kits as it solves other problems that work against victims.

“This demonstrates the state’s commitment to offering a path to healing and justice for sexual assault survivors and strengthening public safety for its citizens,” stated Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy for Joyful Heart Foundation. The nonprofit was among the organizations pushing for the set of requirements.

The Department of Health is charged with establishing the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights and is consulting with the Division of Criminal Justice Services, the Office of Victim Services and other stakeholders. The law will require that medical facilities, law enforcement, and prosecutors provide a copy of the bill of rights to every sexual assault survivor before beginning a medical forensic exam or an interview. It will also give victims the right to consult with a local rape crisis or victim assistance organization, be offered contact information for law enforcement and receive appropriate health care services at no cost.

“We must continue to fight to change the culture and create a safe environment for women to come forward and be believed," stated Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. "We want to make sure sexual assault survivors are aware of the care and treatment available to help in the recovery process. In New York, we are taking important steps to ensure the security of victims and a safe environment for all women. This bill of rights for sexual assault survivors builds on our efforts to combat sexual assault and strengthen equal opportunities for all New Yorkers."