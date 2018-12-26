A Greece woman is still waiting to hear if the TLC Network will renew her show 'Mama Medium' for a second season.

A Greece woman is still waiting to hear if the TLC Network will renew her show ‘Mama Medium’ for a second season.

Jennie Cancelmi, aka Jennie Marie on the show, is an empathic psychic medium featured in her own reality show on the network that debuted in November.

“We filmed in Greece, then at my workspace downtown and then when we did ambush readings all over Rochester,” said the mom of four.

She also wants people to know that everything seen on the show is “real.”

“When you watch reality TV is it fake? Is it scripted? I promise its 100-percent real,” said Jennie.

Cancelmi's medium abilities began surfacing when she was just seven and began talking with past loved ones at age 12.

She says the messages she passes along come from energy she feels from spirits all around.

“I can see them but see them like a memory I don’t see them 3-dimensionally,” she explained. “Sometimes I get medical advice from spirits, emotional closure, and guidance.”

She says a spirit year’s back even told her she'd have her own TV show. A prediction that came true this year.

As she waits to learn the fate of her show she encourages families who enjoyed it to reach out to TLC in any way possible to let them know that.

As for getting a reading from Cancelmi, be patient. Her waitlist has about 20,000 people on it.