The man police say took off with a 14-year-old girl to NYC, triggering a statewide Amber Alert, is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Robert Gonzalez, 41, of Rochester is the neighbor of the victim he allegedly kidnapped.

Gonzalez is scheduled for a status hearing. We could learn more about his relationship with the teen police say he took from her home on LaSalle Street earlier this month.

Gonzalez set off an Amber Alert when police say he left Rochester with a 14-year-old neighbor without permission from her mother. Police tracked the couple to New York City and they were brought back to Rochester.

Gonzalez is charged with criminal sex act, use of a child in a sexual performance, and sex abuse. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The charges Gonzalez faces Wednesday stem from an incident that happened on LaSalle Street back on Nov. 12. Court paperwork shows Gonzalez engaged in a sex act with a teen while capturing it on his phone without her permission.

Gonzalez is a three-time felon who previously served time in state prison for drugs and weapons charges. Since he is a convicted felon, he is being held in the Monroe County Jail without bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court at 9:30 a.m.