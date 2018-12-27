The Bonadio Group, a provider of accounting, tax and consulting services, recently marked the end of its its yearlong 40th anniversary celebration with a gala for employees at the Joseph A. Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

Founded in 1978, the firm is in 10 markets including Dallas and New York City. The company is among a group of organizations recognized for women in leadership positions by the 2018 Accounting MOVE Project.

“This 40th anniversary milestone reflects the dedication and professionalism of our entire team, along with their trust and commitment to our culture,” CEO Tom Bonadio said. “Our employees demonstrate a client-focused approach in an ever-evolving, increasingly competitive industry. It is a great source of pride for me to reach four decades of service in the communities we serve and have the opportunity to share this with our team members.”

The firm reports 785 employees and will reach $120 million in revenue this year. Bruce Zicari will take on the role of CEO in May 2019, following a three-year transition plan. Bonadio will stay with the firm as a senior council.