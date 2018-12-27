The Penfield Public Libary, 1985 Baird Road, recently announced its upcoming January programs. For more information or to register, call (585) 340-8720, ext. 4020.

Library closings: The Penfield Public Library will close at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve and remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Tax forms: Standard federal and state tax forms are expected to arrive at the library mid-January. More obscure forms are available over the internet.

Health care navigator session: No health care navigator session in January because of the holiday.

Wednesday Teas Book Review: 1 to 2 p.m. on Jan. 2. The “Wednesday Teas” book review with Penfield Librarian Kim Catalanello is co-sponsored with the Penfield Recreation Department. No registration required.

Expressions of Life in Colored Pencil: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Elaine Rittler, a local fine art artist and instructor, will show attendees the basics for using colored pencils. Learn how to layer, blend and shade to create a small art piece. All art materials will be provided, including a project outline. No prior art skills are necessary. Registration is limited to 12 participants.

Sweet Bites: A Taste of Poetry over the Lunch Hour: 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. on Jan. 8. In the tradition of an informal literary “salon,” the library is providing an opportunity to taste the sweetness of poetry paired with dessert through 55-minute lunch hour sessions on the second Tuesday of January — because of the holiday — and on the first Tuesday of the month of February and March. Poet and teacher Kathleen Wakefield will read a selection of poems to get attendees thinking about the relation of poetry to the lived life. Participants will be welcome to share their own literary and life experiences as they explore why poetry matters. Dessert and coffee will be provided. Participants may bring their own bag lunch if they wish. Registration is recommended, but not required.

The New Tax Law — How it Affects You: 7 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. H&R Block representative Sue DeVuyst will discuss how the new tax law affects individuals. Bring questions. Registration will open Dec. 27.

Open House for Penfield Area Preschools: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Representatives from area preschools will be available to chat with parents and provide information about their curriculums and programs. Children are welcome; no registration is required.

Library Board meeting: 7 p.m. on Jan. 15. The Penfield Public Library board of trustees will meet to discuss library business. The public is invited to attend.

January Book Discussion: 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 17. Penfield Librarian Kim Catalanello hosts the monthly Book Discussion group meeting. This month’s selection is “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger, led by Carolyn Smith. Copies of the book are available at the circulation desk.

Middle School Game and Snacks: 4 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18. For grades six through eight. Wii U games such as Super Smash Bros. and Rock Band are set up along with board games and free snacks. Registration is not required.

Teen Tuesdays: 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades nine through 12. Jan 8 is games, Jan. 15 is arts and crafts, Jan 22 is community service and Jan. 29 is a movie. Hang out with friends after school to enjoy these activities and free snacks. Registration is not required.

Yoga Storytime With Miss Lauren: 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 19. For children ages 3-5, accompanied by an adult. This interactive story time combines animal yoga poses and creative movement with some favorite books. Get ready to stretch and have fun and bring a towel to use as a yoga mat. This program is designed for 3-5-year-olds, but all ages are welcome to attend.

Registration will begin Jan. 4 for Penfield town or school district residents; Jan. 11 for all others.

Magic Show with Chris Wilkinson: 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 21. For children ages 4 and older; children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult. The library will welcome back Chris Wilkinson, the Magic Guy. Registration will begin on Jan. 7 for Penfield town or school district residents; Jan. 14 for all others.

Girls Who Code: 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. For grades six through eight. The session is full. Email librarian Lyla Grills at lyla.grills@libraryweb.org if interested in joining a future session. Girls Who Code is a national nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology. The program will help girls use computer science to impact their community and join a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models.

K-4 Crafty Fun Days: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. A new session of stories and a theme-related craft for children in kindergarten through fourth grade will run Wednesdays, Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27 and April 24. Registration will begin Jan. 16 for Penfield town or school district residents; and Jan. 23 for all others. Register separately for each class.

Parent/Child Book Group: 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Read “The Wild Robot Escapes” by Peter Brown and come prepared to discuss favorite parts. Books are on hold at the circulation desk to check out. Registration is not required. Book clubs are held monthly; see library fliers for additional dates and details.

Middle School Crafternoon — Acrylic Pour Painting: 4 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25. For grades six through eight. Join to try this trendy technique using acrylics and hairdryers. Participants may want to leave their painting at the library to dry and pick it up later. Registration will begin Jan. 11. Limited to 10 participants.

Practice SAT: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 26. For grades 10-12. Chariot Learning administers this free practice exam. Bring pencils, a calculator and snacks. Registration will begin Jan. 11. Limited to 45 attendees.

Library Lego Lab: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 28. For ages 6-11 years old. The library will provide all the Legos. Registration will begin on Jan. 14 for Penfield town or school district residents; Jan. 21 for all others.

Great Decisions 2019: 7 to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Jan. 28 through March 25; no session Feb. 18. This discussion program in conjunction with the Foreign Policy Association will focus on U.S. foreign policy. This year’s topics will include refugees and global migration; the U.S.’ relationship with Mexico; U.S.-China trade conflict; and the rise of populism in Europe. Participants will be notified when the briefing books — $26 — become available at the library circulation desk for pick-up and purchase. Snow date will be April 1. Registration is limited with priority given to past participants. Open registration will close Jan. 4.

Registration for Penfield Public Library Storytimes: Registration for story times will begin Jan. 10 for Penfield town or school district residents. Register online or by telephone at (585) 340-8720. Due to the volume of calls the first day of registration, the library may experience phone difficulties.

Baby Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. A session of stories, songs, and fingerplays for infants to pre-walkers will run Feb. 15 through May 3. No story time Feb. 22, March 22 and April 19. Siblings welcome.

Wee Walkers Playtime: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A special weekly class for children 12-23 months and their parents/caregivers will run Feb. 15 through May 3. Enjoy some playtime and socialization through stories, songs and rhymes that stimulate the child’s growing mind. No playtime Feb. 22, March 22 and April 19. Siblings welcome.

Terrific Twos: 9:40 to 10:05 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays. A weekly session of stories, songs, and fingerplays for children age 2 will run from Jan. 29 through May 8. Parent or caregiver must attend with the child. No story times on Mondays, Feb. 18, March 11 and 18, April 15; Tuesdays, Feb. 19, March 12 and 19, April 16; and Wednesdays, Feb. 20, March 6, and April 17.

Preschool New Class: 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. A weekly story time of stories, songs, and fingerplays for preschoolers 3, 4, and 5 years old who are able to attend without a parent/caregiver. This session will run from Jan. 23 to May 1. No story time Feb. 20 and April 17.