2018 saw the eagerly anticipated reopening of Nolan's on Canandaigua Lake.

Acting on a hunch and a series of coincidences and happenstances resulted in about six months worth of columns dealing with food and drink.

In a Finger Lakes region that celebrates food and drink, that should come as no surprise. Hopefully there will be many more stories about food, craft beer and wine — and the people who bring them to you — in 2019 and beyond.

In looking back over the year, I thought it might be helpful to share some of the circumstances that led up to starting this column.

Earlier in the year, a friend was talking about how he wanted to open up a bar in a tiny, vacant space in a thriving, historic village in the area. He envisioned a speakeasy-type of establishment, the kind where you knock on the door and are let in (not sure if a password would be required, but I have a few thoughts). You sit down in oversize leather chairs in front of a roaring fire while you sip on old-fashioned cocktails and talk with friends about the adventures of the day.

I bet most of every restaurant and bar owner has had similar inspiration to spur them on — and those are the stories I’d bet people would like to read. Mark Mansfield, who owns the Irish Mafia Brewing Co. in Toomey’s Corners, sure had an interesting story of how his establishment came to be, based on his love of Irish movies, and the character he dreamed up, Willy of Cork, which is the basis for some of the craft beer customers have come to enjoy.

At roughly the same time, I rediscovered the work of Anthony Bourdain, unfortunately about a month before his death, and his unique TV shows on travel and food and wine. Hmmm — how to pull that off in Canandaigua and the rest of the Finger Lakes, which as we all know, is home to so many restaurants, wineries and breweries?

That would be fun to try.

Around this same time, the City of Canandaigua and Ontario County began talking about a public health initiative, the Blue Zones Project. One of the things talked about was a concept called Wine at 5, in which a group of friends and family get together at the end of the day, and talk over a healthy glass of red wine, which, they say, contributes to a long life.

Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni mentioned as an aside how an Italian wine recommended by the Blue Zones people, Sella & Mosca’s Cannonau di Sardegna, sold out at Ryan’s Wine & Spirits within a month.

What an interesting tidbit, but how does that story get into the newspaper?

When we learned of the opening in May of the CR7 Catering food truck, owned by Manchester Supervisor Jeff Gallahan and his wife, Lynn, and sampled some of their homemade sausage, that answered many questions.

And so, “Eat, Drink and Be Murphy.”

In no particular order, here is a look back at 2018 and some of the stories about food and drink — and the people who serve them.

The top story of the year, of course, was the grand reopening of Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake. The popular eatery was destroyed by fire in July 2017, and for many, many months, the question asked of Owner Nick Violas, others associated with the restaurant and Canandaigua city officials, when will it reopen?

The answer was October, and judging by the parking lot filled daily with cars since then, word of the new, expanded eatery has gotten out in a big way.

Manfield’s Irish Mafia Brewing Company in Toomey’s Corners celebrated one year in business in November.

Speaking of birthdays, North Star Coffee, a social enterprise of Ontario ARC, marked its one-year anniversary, in June. Young Lion Brewing Co. celebrated its one-year anniversary in August by expanding its presence and continuing to serve up some pretty tasty and unique craft beer by Canandaigua Lake.

And if you don’t think there is any creativity in the food business, you need to pay a visit to Sweet Blessings in Shortsville and appreciate the works-of-art cookies from owner Brenda Heilman, her daughter, Jenna Casini, and others who “work” here. And while you’re in the village, maybe pop over across the street to Sidetrack Bar & Grill, which in October took over for the longtime Shortsville standby, Buffalo Bills Family Restaurant & Tap Room.

Many of the people who run food and drink establishments are adventurous sorts, cases in point Sidetrack owner Kim Parmarter and longtime bartender Crissy Gray, who took over as owner of the venerable Wally’s Pub in downtown Canandaigua. Both had wanted to run their own place for some time, and now they’re doing it.

Speaking of adventuresome, here are other spirited examples.

Peacemaker Brewing Co. in Canandaigua came out with watermelon- and peach-flavored beers in time for the summer, while folks at Cheshire Farms Creamery developed a cinnamon-flavored ice cream, “Cinn-fully Delicious,” for National Ice Cream Month in July.

The veterans of the craft beer movement in the Canandaigua area, Naked Dove Brewing, developed a Veterans Day-inspired beer, Left Right Left, proceeds of which were donated to the Veterans Outreach Center.

Face it, eating and drinking is fun, and many of the places to do so in the area are fun places to hang out for those and a variety of other reasons.

The Ontario County Fair, particularly for its intense pie-baking contest for competitors and judges alike, is one such place.

You know the old saying, it’s better to be lucky than good? What are the odds that a retired history teacher walks into a bar on the 85th anniversary of the ending of Prohibition and orders a drink from a barkeep who not only appreciates the artistry and history of classic cocktails, but also knows his stuff about Prohibition?

Take the odds when it comes to New York Kitchen bartender Rob Stanfield and consider yourself lucky if retiree Jean Lazeroff stops by. They’re the bee’s knees.

Many of the column ideas from 2018 came about as suggestions from readers, the people who love to eat and drink in the Finger Lakes. Please keep the ideas coming.

In looking back over the previous year, I hope to address a travesty of my own making. In talking with customers and folks working behind the scenes at the Ionia United Methodist Church’s strawberry social last June, I ran out of time and neglected to take up multiple offers to sample the fare that some call “Ionia soul food.”

Believe me, I already am eagerly anticipating the church’s raspberry social next summer.

My hungry soul can’t wait.