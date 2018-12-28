Here's your forecast for the next few days leading up to the New Year!
New Year's Forecast:
Friday
Hi: 55° | Lo: 41°
Precipitation: 70% | Wind: W at 12mph
Today: Rain likely. Mild and windy
Tonight: Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Morning snow showers
Saturday
Hi: 36° | Lo: 24°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: W at 9mph
Lake effect rain to snow showers. Falling temps. Breezy.
Partly cloudy
Sunday
Hi: 33° | Lo: 22°
Precipitation: 0% | Wind: WNW at 8mph
Partly cloudy and cold.
Afternoon light rain
Monday
Hi: 41° | Lo: 30°
Precipitation: 40% | Wind: NE at 7mph
Partly cloudy.
Cloudy
Tuesday
Hi: 40° | Lo: 34°
Precipitation: 30% | Wind: SSW at 10mph
New Year's Day: Chance of snow and rain.